By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 5
KAMPALA, July 5 Uganda's private-sector business
activity expanded faster in June than it did in May, buoyed by
stronger domestic demand and looser monetary policy, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
The Markit Stanbic Bank Uganda Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose to 52.8 last month from 51.0 in May. Anything above
50 indicates expansion; anything below, contraction.
A Markit statement said "output, new orders, employment and
stocks of purchases" had all contributed to the higher index.
"The private sector continues to recover, supported by the
easing of the monetary policy," Jibran Qureishi, East Africa
economist at Stanbic Bank, said in a commentary accompanying the
survey.
Last month, the central Bank of Uganda cut its key lending
rate to 10 percent from 11 percent, continuing a round of easing
that has been running for about a year.
The central bank wants to encourage a greater flow of credit
to the private sector to lift slowing economic growth.
Uganda's economy expanded 3.9 percent in the fiscal year to
the end of June, below an initial forecast of 5.5 percent.
Drought and a diminished flow of private-sector credit curbed
growth.
Wednesday's survey showed private-sector payrolls increased,
with construction and services adding the most jobs. But
companies faced higher costs, mostly from utilities, staff and
raw materials, the survey said.
"As economic activity improves in the second half of the
year, imports may rise and put pressure on the exchange rate,
which could subsequently raise costs for firms," Qureishi said.
