By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, July 3
Uganda's central bank governor
said it was not sustainable to continue supporting the currency
and maintain it at a level not reflective of its market value
and that depreciation was "unavoidable" because of weak exports.
The east African country's currency has been hammered by
depreciation pressures since January and has fallen about 16
percent against the dollar.
Much of the pressure has been fuelled by strong demand from
importers and foreign-owned firms paying dividends.
Investor sentiment has been further rattled by a widening
current account deficit and fears over rampant government
spending ahead of presidential elections next year.
In a speech delivered at a meeting of manufacturers on
Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday, Governor Emmanuel
Tumusiime-Mutebile said Uganda's exports were sagging because of
a war in South Sudan and lower global commodity prices.
"In the face of the worsening external economic environment
..., exchange rate depreciation is unavoidable,"
Tumusiime-Mutebile said.
"It is not sustainable for the Bank of Uganda to try and
prop up the exchange rate, at levels which are not consistent
with supply and demand in the foreign exchange market."
The central bank has pumped dollars into the market at least
11 times this year to try to stem the depreciation of the
shilling although the impact has often been fleeting.
The governor said that if the central bank continued selling
dollars to keep the shilling artificially strong, it would
"simply deplete its foreign exchange reserves".
Uganda's foreign reserves stand at about $3 billion,
equivalent to four months of import cover, according to finance
ministry statistics.
Its trade deficit accelerated to 12.1 percent of GDP in the
2014/15 (July-June) fiscal year from 10.2 percent the previous
year, he said.
The governor attributed the surge partly to government
spending on imports for infrastructure development.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said the shilling's depreciation could
help make Uganda's goods and services cheaper and competitive in
the region.
A weaker shilling might also be helpful, he said, by
"encouraging Ugandans to purchase domestically produced goods
rather than imports".
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alan Raybould)