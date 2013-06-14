(Drops extraneous word from lede paragraph)
* Envoy said president's inaction on graft was "a pity"
* Ugandan relations with West strained over corruption
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, June 14 Uganda summoned the European
Union's envoy on Friday to explain his criticism of President
Yoweri Museveni's handling of corruption, underlining growing
friction with the West after it cut aid over graft concerns.
Western donors withdrew almost all direct budget support to
the east African nation after allegations that $13 million had
been stolen by officials in the prime minister's office.
Roberto Ridolfi, head of the EU delegation, was quoted on
Wednesday by the privately owned Daily Monitor newspaper as
saying it was a "pity" that Museveni's recent state of the
nation address had failed to address corruption, a crackdown on
critical media and his own succession.
The EU delegation's office issued a statement confirming
Ridolfi's remarks as carried by the newspaper but said they
disagreed with the headline the paper had chosen, which read:
"European Union diplomat attacks Museveni over graft."
"We have called him (the ambassador) because he needs to
explain that Daily Monitor headline and the remarks attributed
to him," Foreign Ministry permanent secretary James Mugume told
Reuters.
"It's not acceptable. An ambassador is not supposed to
attack a president and the Geneva Conventions are clear. Can our
UK ambassador attack the prime minister?"
One of Africa's longest-serving leaders, Museveni has come
under increasing criticism over an alleged failure to tackle
widespread corruption and a reluctance to cede power.
Graft is deeply entrenched in Uganda and Museveni's
government has previously shown little appetite to crack down
hard. Many Ugandans believe he is preparing his son, Kainerugaba
Muhoozi, to take over when he retires.
A private letter by General David Sejusa, the head of
internal security and long regarded as close to Museveni, called
for an investigation into allegations of a plot "to assassinate
people opposed to Museveni's succession plan".
In May, Uganda shut down for 10 days the Daily Monitor and
one other paper and two radio stations for carrying reports
about Museveni's succession and saying that there were plans to
assassinate those opposed.
The government allowed them to reopen only after they said
they had accepted a range of restrictions.
Kainerugaba, who has been rushed through the ranks to his
present rank of brigadier general, commands the army's elite
presidential guard that also provides security for Ugandan oil
fields near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo.
