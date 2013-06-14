* EU ambassador apologises for comment, Uganda says
* Envoy said president's inaction on graft was a "pity"
* Ugandan relations with West strained over corruption
* Donors withdrew direct budget support over alleged graft
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, June 14 Uganda said on Friday that the
European Union's envoy had apologised for criticising President
Yoweri Museveni's handling of corruption, adding to friction
with the West.
Western donors withdrew almost all direct budget support to
the east African nation after allegations that $13 million had
been stolen by officials in the prime minister's office.
EU ambassador Roberto Ridolfi was quoted in the privately
owned Daily Monitor newspaper on Wednesday as saying it was a
"pity" that Museveni's state of the nation speech failed to
address graft, a crackdown on media and his own succession.
The EU delegation's office issued a statement confirming
Ridolfi's remarks as carried by the newspaper but said it
disagreed with the headline the paper had chosen, which read:
"European Union diplomat attacks Museveni over graft".
Ridolfi said at a meeting called by junior Foreign Affairs
Minister Okello Oryem that he had been quoted out of context.
Oryem had told Ridolfi that his remarks were "tantamount to
undue interference in the internal affairs of Uganda and is
unacceptable", a government statement said.
One of Africa's longest-serving leaders, Museveni has come
under increasing criticism over an alleged failure to tackle
Uganda's deeply entrenched corruption and his reluctance to cede
power. Many Ugandans believe he is preparing his son,
Kainerugaba Muhoozi, to take over when he retires.
A private letter last month from General David Sejusa, the
head of internal security and long regarded as close to
Museveni, called for an investigation into allegations of a plot
"to assassinate people opposed to Museveni's succession plan".
In May also, Uganda shut down the Daily Monitor and one
other paper and two radio stations for 10 days for carrying
reports about Museveni's succession and saying that there were
plans to assassinate those opposed to his plans.
The government allowed them to reopen only after they said
they had accepted a range of restrictions.
Kainerugaba, who has risen swiftly to the rank of brigadier
general, commands the army's elite presidential guard that also
provides security for Ugandan oil fields near the border with
Democratic Republic of Congo.
