* Opposition wants independent and impartial polls body
* President Museveni currently appoints poll officials
* Anti-government protests erupted after last vote
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, June 2 Uganda's largest opposition
party threatened on Tuesday to prevent presidential elections
from being held early next year if the government rejected its
demand for an independent electoral commission.
President Yoweri Museveni, who will have been in power for
30 years in 2016, is widely expected to stand for another
five-year term despite widespread criticism of authoritarianism
and failure to tame deep-rooted corruption.
Francis Mwijukye, deputy spokesman for Forum for Democratic
Change (FDC), told Reuters the party wanted the commission to
compile a new and accurate voters' register before the polls.
"Uganda's constitution talks about a free and fair election.
Anything less would be illegal," Mwijukye said.
"Our position is that unless we have an independently
constituted electoral commission and a new voters' register, we
won't allow an illegal election to take place."
He declined to say how the party would prevent the vote.
The commission said it had updated the voter's register and
added new voters this year, and that parliamentary and
presidential elections would be held in February or March 2016.
The electoral commission has in the past drawn accusations
of incompetence and favouritism toward Museveni, who appoints
its chairman and other top officials.
FDC, other opposition parties and civil society groups say
the government must amend the election laws to allow a judicial
body to appoint electoral commission officials to guarantee
their independence.
FDC and the party's former leader Kizza Besigye led
anti-government protests after the 2011 elections alleging vote
rigging, high consumer prices and rampant corruption.
Besigye has stood against Museveni three times and lost.
In two of the polls, he appealed to Uganda's supreme court
to overturn the results. While a majority of judges agreed with
him that there had been rigging, they said the vote theft was
not substantial enough to affect the outcome.
Besigye has not indicated whether he will run again in 2016.
Betty Nambooze, a legislator from the opposition Democratic
Party, said they would push for an independent poll body and
voters' register but that they would not support a boycott or
sabotage of the elections.
"We need to participate so that if they rig, we use that as
a trigger to get people on the streets and sweep the dictator
away," she said.
Economic analysts have said the uncertainty surrounding the
elections was likely to rattle investors.
"No one can stop these elections, the poll will take place
with or without so called electoral reforms," government
Spokesman Ofwono Opondo said.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Tom Heneghan)