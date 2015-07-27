By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 27 Ugandan members of parliament
have been awarded a one-off payment of four times their monthly
pay to supplement their travel expenses, a move that critics say
is aimed at shoring up support before 2016 elections.
Parliament's deputy spokesman, Moses Bwalatum, told Reuters
on Monday that MPs were given the cash last week to help cover
travel costs as fuel prices rise.
Opposition MPs will receive the payout as well as members of
President Yoweri Museveni's ruling National Resistance Movement,
who hold nearly two thirds of the assembly's 385 seats.
Critics say Museveni faces the biggest challenge of his
three decades in power in the presidential and parliamentary
elections, due in February or March, as former prime minister,
Amama Mbabazi, plans to stand.
The government denies any link between the payment and the
elections.
Oil prices have tumbled in dollar terms in the past year but
Uganda's shilling has also weakened, partly on fears that the
government is overspending before the vote, lifting fuel prices.
"Elections are around the corner and President Museveni
needs support," Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda's (ACCU)
executive director, Cissy Kagaba, said.
"It's obvious it's a political payment."
Lawmakers already receive about 25 million shillings a month
as salary and for fuel and other allowances.
Museveni has begun the official process to secure his
party's nomination to run again and is expected to win that.
But Mbabazi, who was sacked as premier last year in what was
seen as a power struggle, has said he is also seeking to run as
the ruling party's candidate.
He was briefly detained this month and police said he was
illegally starting a campaign. Supporters said the detention was
aimed at derailing his bid.
Critics have accused the ruling party of using its dominance
to use public resources to ensure it holds on to power, saying
government officials are often used to do party work. The
government denies any such activities.
"I don't think it's fair to deny MPs what's due to them
simply because it will be misunderstood by some as a political
bribe," deputy government spokesman, Shaban Bantariza, said.
($1 = 3,347 Ugandan shillings)
(Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Ireland)