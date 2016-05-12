KAMPALA May 12 Uganda blocked social media
sites including Twitter, Facebook and Whatsapp before the
swearing-in ceremony on Thursday of President Yoweri Museveni,
whose re-election sparked protests and a crackdown on dissent.
Museveni, 71, officially won 60 percent of the vote in
February, allowing him to take on another term and extend his
rule to 35 years. The opposition cried foul and protests broke
out, leading to some clashes with police and dozens of arrests.
On Wednesday, police arrested opposition leader Kizza
Besigye after a street protest. Besigye, who heads the Forum for
Democratic Change party, won 35 percent of the vote in February.
He has been under house arrest on and off since.
Godfrey Mutabazi, executive director of the
telecommunications regulator, said security agencies had
requested the move as "a measure to limit the possibility of
terrorists taking advantage" of visits by dignitaries.
Uganda is hosting several heads of state for the ceremony.
In the preceding days, the authorities have placed more
security patrols on the streets of Kampala and residents said
there was a strong presence of military and police personnel on
Thursday.
The authorities blocked social media during voting and
shortly afterwards, a move criticised at the time by the United
States and rights groups, who said it undermined the integrity
of the process.
EU monitors said the election was held in an intimidating
atmosphere and the electoral body lacked independence and
transparency. Ugandan officials said it was free and fair, and
dismiss accusations that they have clamped down on free speech.
The government had also banned any live television or radio
coverage of protests.
Opposition to Museveni is strongest among youths in urban
areas, where frustration has been fuelled by unemployment,
corruption and crumbling public services.
Museveni has been credited with restoring order after years
of chaotic rule since coming to power in 1986. The economy has
been growing, but experts say it has failed to keep pace with
the rising population.
Critics also complain about Museveni's failure to stem
corruption and a clampdown on opposition voices.
