* Party says Besigye freed under preventive arrest
* Besigye spearheaded wave of protests in 2011
* CPJ accuses police of beating two journalists
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 22 Ugandan police have released
top opposition leader Kizza Besigye on bond after arresting him
in connection with the death of a police officer, his political
party said on Thursday.
Anne Mugisha, deputy foreign secretary for Besigye's Forum
for Democratic Change (FDC), said he was freed late on Wednesday
after being charged with convening an unlawful assembly.
Over the past year, Besigye, who has failed three times to
oust President Yoweri Museveni at the ballot box, has
spearheaded a wave of "walk-to-work" protests in the east
African country over the high cost of living and corruption.
The government has cracked down hard on the demonstrations
and detained Besigye on several occasions.
"(He was) released on bond but on an understanding that he
will be under preventive arrest," Mugisha told Reuters,
explaining that effectively meant Museveni's former close
political ally would have his movements severely restricted.
Besigye was allowed to travel from his home in the outskirts
of the capital to his city centre office on Thursday, but only
under a police escort.
A police spokeswoman denied Besigye was under preventative
arrest but said he was expected to report to the police on
Thursday.
The opposition leader, who is popular in urban areas, was
among 16 people police said they arrested after a senior officer
was killed by a rock hurled from a crowd of Besigye supporters.
Besigye told Reuters in January he planned to quit as party
head and spend more time organising anti-Museveni protests.
"Wherever he goes, a crowd forms spontaneously. And since
the government is jittery about a people's revolution following
their election fraud last year, they're keen to prevent him from
gaining any space to start that revolution," Mugisha said.
The government says the election was free and fair.
The authorities have previously accused Besigye of inciting
unrest. In October, they sought to keep him under house arrest
until he promised to stop taking part in anti-government
protests. A court said the house arrest would be illegal.
Separately, the New York-based media freedom watchdog,
Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), condemned what it said
were police assaults on two journalists covering Besigye's
arrest.
"Covering opposition party issues is not a crime. Ugandan
police must stop arbitrarily attacking journalists simply for
doing their job," CPJ's east Africa consultant, Tom Rhodes, said
in a statement.
Press freedom groups say attacks on journalists by security
officers in Uganda have risen since the anti-government protests
erupted last year and that those cases are rarely investigated.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Alistair Lyon)