KAMPALA May 20 Police raided a leading Ugandan
newspaper and disabled its printing press and website on Monday
after it published a letter about a purported plot to stifle
allegations President Yoweri Museveni is grooming his son for
power, a senior editor said.
Speculation is growing that Museveni, in office since 1986,
is lining up his son Kainerugaba Muhoozi to take power, a move
that would likely test loyalties in Uganda's ruling elite.
Last week the Daily Monitor - Uganda's most-read independent
paper - published a private letter by General David Sejusa
calling for an investigation into allegations of a plot "to
assassinate people who disagree with this so-called family
project of holding onto power in perpetuity".
Uganda's media regulator warned it would "penalise"
excessive coverage about the Sejusa letter and a court ordered
the Daily Monitor to hand over the document, a decision the
newspaper has appealed.
"The police showed up saying they have a warrant to search
our premises for the Sejusa letter so they cordoned off our
premises and started searching," Don Wanyama, Daily Monitor
managing editor, told Reuters.
"Police have switched off our printer, they have also shut
down our website and our two FM radio stations and we've also
learnt that the power distributor has been instructed to cut off
our power supply," he said.
The letter by Sejusa, the head of internal security and long
regarded as close to Museveni, has sparked a rare public debate
on the issue of whether the 68-year-old Museveni will step down
at the end of his term in 2016.
Wanyama said the police arrested and questioned him about
the letter for six hours on Tuesday. Two senior reporters were
also interrogated.
Police declined to comment but said the authorities would
hold a press conference later on Monday to explain the raid,
amid reports other news outlets had also been targeted.
