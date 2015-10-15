KAMPALA Oct 15 Ugandan police arrested opposition presidential aspirant Kizza Besigye on Wednesday as he prepared to travel to the country's eastern region for a rally, a move seen as escalating a crackdown on incumbent leader, Yoweri Museveni's opponents.

Rights activists and government critics say intimidation and harassment of opposition supporters and leaders is growing as presidential polls due between February and March 2016 near. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)