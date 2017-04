KAMALA, March 1 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaced his finance, security and transportation ministers in a reshuffle on Sunday seen as an effort to reward his closest allies before elections next year.

Museveni, already one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, is expected to seek re-election in 2016.

Maria Kiwanuka, the outgoing finance minister, was named senior presidential adviser for finance. The new finance minister was named as Matia Kasaija. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan)