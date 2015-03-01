(Adds analyst quote, additional context)

KAMALA, March 1 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaced his finance, security and transport ministers in a reshuffle on Sunday, which analysts said was aimed at rewarding his allies ahead of an election due early next year.

Museveni, in power since 1986, is widely expected to seek re-election. He has been under mounting pressure from local and international critics who accuse him of failing to tame pervasive corruption and for seeking to hold onto the presidency for as long as possible.

The president is voted in for a five-year term but there are no limits on how many terms he can serve.

In the reshuffle, Matia Kasaija, a junior finance minister was promoted to finance minister, replacing Maria Kiwanuka, who will become senior presidential adviser for finance.

Charles Rwomushana, a political analyst, said the changes were also aimed at bringing politicians seen as sympathetic to Museveni's former prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, into the cabinet.

Mbabazi is widely expected to stand against Museveni in next year's election.

"The two key objectives of the reshuffle were to show that loyalty pays and also to offer opportunity to those who might defect to Mbabazi," Rwomushana said.

The electoral commission has yet to set an exact date for the election. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and Susan Fenton)