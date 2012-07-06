(Adds comment, background)
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, July 6 Uganda's sole power distributor
Umeme plans to list this year on the Uganda and Nairobi stock
exchanges as it looks to raise capital to finance the country's
electricity network, its managing director said on Friday.
The company holds a 20-year electricity distribution
concession in east Africa's third-largest economy and is 100
percent owned by the pan-emerging markets private equity firm
Actis.
Charles Chapman, managing director of Umeme, said the
company opted for an initial public offering as the availability
of electricity has increased and there was an agreement over
regulatory targets.
Although the company has not finalised its plans for the IPO
and would not comment on the amount of money it looks to raise,
a source told Reuters it is likely to list 20 percent of its
shares.
"The initial public offering (IPO) will support Umeme's
capital raising initiatives to finance the continued development
of the electricity distribution network, including projects such
as prepayment metering and energy loss reduction," Chapman told
Reuters.
Uganda suffers a chronic power supply crisis which has long
distressed businesses, slowed economic growth and stymied
development. The electricity deficit is estimated at around 130
megawatts.
However, the land-locked state is tackling the electricity
shortage by building the Bujagali hydropower dam on the Nile
river.
In February it added 50 megawatts to the grid after
switching on five turbines but the 250-megawatts project is yet
to be completed.
Constructed on the famous Bujagali falls, the dam is one of
the largest energy infrastructure projects in east Africa and is
expected to cost around $860 million.
"We believe that Umeme will be stronger, more transparent
and accountable with the input of our customers and employees as
shareholders," Chapman said.
