* Central Bank has five days to identify new measures

* Union demanded old loans be exempt from rising rates

* Uganda rattled by violent protests last year

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA, Jan 16 Ugandan traders ended their strike on Monday after President Yoweri Museveni said the central bank would look into ways of easing the pain of high borrowing costs, Museveni's office said.

The veteran leader, who cracked down hard on a wave of opposition-led protests against surging prices last year, told the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) union that the regulator had five days to come up with a plan.

Business owners in the capital had kept their doors closed since last Wednesday, angered by the surging interest rates demanded by commercial banks in the wake of an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening by the central bank.

"The president agreed with traders that the central bank will look into their issues in five days and see what appropriate measures can be adopted to create relief," Tamale Mirundi, Museveni's spokesman, told Reuters.

"One of them, he suggested, could be to agree with commercial banks to restructure these loans so that the repayment period is longer," Mirundi said.

Perhaps with an eye on Nigeria, Museveni will be keen to head off further strikes, and to avoid a repeat of last year's demonstrations which turned violent, analysts said.

The bloody confrontations between his security forces and Ugandans frustrated by the rising cost of living fed the perception among his critics and some donors that he is becoming increasingly autocratic.

"The key calculation on Museveni's mind was getting a strategy that would head off the strike, buy him some time and create a breather for himself," political commentator Timothy Kalyegira said.

Inflation went above 30 percent late last year but slowed in December for the second month to 27 percent.

KACITA demanded commercial banks do not raise interest rates on existing loans, and some of the union's top officials have called for lenders to return the extra interest paid by business since interest rates went up in the second half of 2012.

"We agreed with him (the president) that the governor (of the Bank of Uganda) studies the situation and comes up with policy measures in five days starting (last) Saturday to force banks to reduce interest rates. So we resumed business today," Issa Sekito, KACITA's spokesman, told Reuters.

The Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) said at the outset of the strike that it would be very difficult for banks to cut borrowing costs before the regulator lowered its benchmark rate.

The Bank of Uganda's benchmark lending rate stands at 23 percent compared with 13 percent when the rate was first launched in July. Average prime lending rates currently stand at between 28-29 percent, UBA said, up from 18-19 percent in July, 2011.

On Monday, the opposition pressure group Activists 4 Change (A4C) for the first time backed KACITA's stand, and also said it would launch a new round of "peaceful" street action. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Giles Elgood)