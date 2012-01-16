* Central Bank has five days to identify new measures
* Union demanded old loans be exempt from rising rates
* Uganda rattled by violent protests last year
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Jan 16 Ugandan traders ended
their strike on Monday after President Yoweri Museveni said the
central bank would look into ways of easing the pain of high
borrowing costs, Museveni's office said.
The veteran leader, who cracked down hard on a wave of
opposition-led protests against surging prices last year, told
the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) union that the
regulator had five days to come up with a plan.
Business owners in the capital had kept their doors closed
since last Wednesday, angered by the surging interest rates
demanded by commercial banks in the wake of an aggressive cycle
of monetary tightening by the central bank.
"The president agreed with traders that the central bank
will look into their issues in five days and see what
appropriate measures can be adopted to create relief," Tamale
Mirundi, Museveni's spokesman, told Reuters.
"One of them, he suggested, could be to agree with
commercial banks to restructure these loans so that the
repayment period is longer," Mirundi said.
Perhaps with an eye on Nigeria, Museveni will be keen to
head off further strikes, and to avoid a repeat of last year's
demonstrations which turned violent, analysts said.
The bloody confrontations between his security forces and
Ugandans frustrated by the rising cost of living fed the
perception among his critics and some donors that he is becoming
increasingly autocratic.
"The key calculation on Museveni's mind was getting a
strategy that would head off the strike, buy him some time and
create a breather for himself," political commentator Timothy
Kalyegira said.
Inflation went above 30 percent late last year but slowed in
December for the second month to 27 percent.
KACITA demanded commercial banks do not raise interest rates
on existing loans, and some of the union's top officials have
called for lenders to return the extra interest paid by business
since interest rates went up in the second half of 2012.
"We agreed with him (the president) that the governor (of
the Bank of Uganda) studies the situation and comes up with
policy measures in five days starting (last) Saturday to force
banks to reduce interest rates. So we resumed business today,"
Issa Sekito, KACITA's spokesman, told Reuters.
The Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) said at the outset of
the strike that it would be very difficult for banks to cut
borrowing costs before the regulator lowered its benchmark rate.
The Bank of Uganda's benchmark lending rate stands at 23
percent compared with 13 percent when the rate was first
launched in July. Average prime lending rates currently stand at
between 28-29 percent, UBA said, up from 18-19 percent in July,
2011.
On Monday, the opposition pressure group Activists 4 Change
(A4C) for the first time backed KACITA's stand, and also said it
would launch a new round of "peaceful" street action.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Giles Elgood)