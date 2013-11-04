KAMPALA Nov 4 Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12 percent on Monday, saying real economic growth was near its long term potential, while the upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference core inflation was seen at 6.5-7.5 percent in the next 12 months before falling towards 5 percent in 2015.

"Given that ... real economic growth is now close to the economy's long-term potential of 6-7 percent growth, we believe that a neutral monetary policy stance is warranted," Tumusiime-Mutebile said.