BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KAMPALA Nov 4 Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 12 percent on Monday, saying real economic growth was near its long term potential, while the upside and downside risks to inflation were balanced.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference core inflation was seen at 6.5-7.5 percent in the next 12 months before falling towards 5 percent in 2015.
"Given that ... real economic growth is now close to the economy's long-term potential of 6-7 percent growth, we believe that a neutral monetary policy stance is warranted," Tumusiime-Mutebile said. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.