* Central bank keeps lending rate at 11.5 pct
* New anti-gay law led some donors to withdraw aid
* That has pressure the shilling
* Cbank says it will continue to intervene
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, March 4 Uganda's central bank held its
key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Tuesday, but
said a decline in foreign aid was a source of uncertainty for
the economy.
The Ugandan shilling has come under pressure since
some Western countries and funding agencies announced aid cuts
last week in response to President Yoweri Museveni's signing of
an anti-homosexuality law.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said
the bank would continue to intervene in the foreign exchange
market to stem volatility as it had sufficient reserves to do
so, amounting to about $3 billion.
"The magnitude and timing of possible declines in foreign
aid are also a source of uncertainty for the balance of payments
and the economy," Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference.
"We only intervene when we think it's necessary and the bank
has adequate foreign reserves to intervene in our markets
whenever necessary."
Announcements by Denmark and Norway that they would withhold
aid, and threats by the United States and other Western
countries to review relations and financial support following
passage of the law, have spurred investors to buy hard currency.
The central bank has held its key lending rate since cutting
it to 11.50 percent in December.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said on Tuesday that there was potential
risk from higher inflation especially from the shilling's
depreciation and high food prices.
The year-on-year inflation rate dipped to 6.7
percent in February from 6.9 percent a month earlier, pushed
lower by a slowdown in non-food costs.
Tumusiime-Mutebile said core annual inflation would be in
the 4-5 percent range in the next few months, and increase to
between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent over the next 12 months.
The World Bank last week postponed a $90 million loan to
Uganda's health system over the law that toughened punishment
for gays, imposing a life sentence for certain violations and
making it a crime to not report anyone who breaks the law.
However, some analysts said the impact of aid cuts was being
exaggerated and that donors were likely to divert their aid to
civil society organisations rather than cut it off entirely.
Others also note that China, which has increasingly emerged
as Uganda's primary source of external support, has not followed
Western donor pressure on Uganda, which they said should offset
some of the worries over the impact of aid cuts.
The Ugandan economy, east Africa's third-biggest, is
forecast to grow 6.2 percent this year, up from an estimated 5.6
percent in 2013, due to large infrastructure development,
according to a Reuters poll.
The country is on the cusp of a petrodollar-fuelled boom
after commercial hydrocarbon deposits were struck along its
border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006. Production
is seen commencing in 2016 at the earliest.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Fenton)