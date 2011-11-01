KAMPALA Nov 1 Uganda's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to 23 percent from 20 percent in October, central bank governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile said on Tuesday.

The market had been expecting the central bank to raise rates after inflation hit 30.5 percent in October, an 18-year high.

"The priority for the Bank of Uganda is to stop inflation from getting entrenched," he told reporters at a news conference.

