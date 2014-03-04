KAMPALA, March 4 Uganda's central bank held its
key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Tuesday, but
said there was potential risk from higher inflation especially
from the shilling's depreciation and high food prices.
Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a
news conference that a decline in foreign aid was a source of
uncertainty to the country's economy.
The shilling is under pressure since last week when
some Western countries and funding agencies announced aid cuts
in response to President Yoweri Museveni's signing of an
anti-homosexuality bill.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by George Obulutsa;
Editing by James Macharia)