BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
KAMPALA May 3 Uganda's central bank on Friday held its key interest rate at 12 percent for the fifth straight month, saying it expected commercial bank lending to grow, but there were upside risks to rising inflation due to higher energy prices.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that there were also risks to higher inflation rate in the near-term arising from global commodity prices.
He said economic growth for the 2012/13 (July-June) fiscal year was seen at 5.3 percent and was projected to rise to between 6 and 7 percent in the following year. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.