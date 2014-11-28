KAMPALA Nov 28 Uganda said its gross domestic
product has expanded by 13 percent after it rebased its
calculation to incorporate new sectors in the economy.
The east African country's GDP stood at 68.4 trillion
Ugandan shillings ($24.69 billion) at the end of the 2013/14
financial year, after the rebasing, the finance ministry said on
Friday, from a previous estimate of 60.5 trillion shillings.
The ministry said it changed the base year for its GDP
calculations to 2009/10 from 2002.
Uganda follows in the footsteps of other sub-Saharan African
countries including Nigeria and Kenya which have rebased their
economies to try to capture the output of new sectors like
information technology and entertainment services.
Uganda's rebasing exercise means debt levels fall as a
proportion of GDP, a closely watched ratio, and could give the
government some leeway for more borrowing to help finance its
plans to build new transport links and repair creaking
infrastructure.
At a function to release results of the rebasing, Finance
Minister Maria Kiwanuka said the government now had a better
understanding of "sectors where investments should be channeled
in order to grow the economy and create jobs."
With a population of about 34.9 million people, Uganda's GDP
per capita now stands at about $700.
Uganda expects to start pumping crude oil in 2018 after
commercial reserves, estimated at 6.5 billion barrels, were
found its in west in 2006.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edith Honan and
Susan Fenton)