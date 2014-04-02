BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KAMPALA, April 2 Uganda's central bank held its key lending rate at 11.50 percent on Wednesday, citing sluggish private credit growth and an upwards trend in core inflation.
Bank of Uganda (BoU) Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that a faster recovery in lending growth may be impeded by banks trying to improve their credit quality.
Ugandan inflation rose above 7 percent on Monday for the first time since October 2013, pushed higher by rising food prices.
(Reporting Elias Biryabarema; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Richard Lough)
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)