KAMPALA Oct 14 Uganda's central bank kept its
key lending rate unchanged at 11 percent on
Tuesday, saying the growth forecasts for the economy and
inflation will remain within their medium- term targets.
Bank of Uganda Deputy Governor Louis Kasekende said over the
next three months annual core inflation is forecast to range
from 2 to 4 percent and the economy is forecast to grow 6
percent this fiscal year.
"Given ... that both real growth and core inflation will be
close to their targets over the medium term, the Bank has
decided to maintain a neutral monetary policy stance," Kasekende
told a news conference.
The headline inflation rate in the east
African country fell to 1.4 percent in the year to September
from 2.8 percent in August. Core inflation eased to 2 percent
from 3.1 percent the previous month.
Kasekende said core inflation is forecast to rise over the
medium term "because of an increase in domestic demand and the
impact of the exchange rate depreciation that has taken place
since February 2014".
The shilling has lost 5.7 percent against the dollar so far
this year.
Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank's head of Africa
research, said the central bank probably did not cut rates
because it was wary of putting further pressure on the local
currency. There is still room for easing, she said.
"However, the BoU has demonstrated once again that it
prefers a more cautious approach, keeping interest rates on hold
rather than risking an easing now, only to have to reverse this
in the near future," she said.
