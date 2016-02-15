(Adds inflation outlook, currency)
KAMPALA Feb 15 Uganda's central bank left its
benchmark lending rate at 17 percent for a second
straight meeting on Monday, saying there were significant risks
to the outlook for inflation.
The bank's policymakers began raising rates last year after
the shilling weakened, threatening to drive up inflation.
"We now forecast that core inflation will peak at 6-8
percent in the second quarter of 2016, before flattening out in
the second half of 2016, and then gradually falling back to the
5 percent target during the course of 2017," the bank's
governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, told a news conference.
He said the main risks to the inflation outlook included
more weakening of the currency and bad weather that curbed food
production.
The shilling is down nearly 1 percent against the
dollar this year after weakening by close to a quarter in 2015.
