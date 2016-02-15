(Adds inflation outlook, currency)

KAMPALA Feb 15 Uganda's central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 17 percent for a second straight meeting on Monday, saying there were significant risks to the outlook for inflation.

The bank's policymakers began raising rates last year after the shilling weakened, threatening to drive up inflation.

"We now forecast that core inflation will peak at 6-8 percent in the second quarter of 2016, before flattening out in the second half of 2016, and then gradually falling back to the 5 percent target during the course of 2017," the bank's governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, told a news conference.

He said the main risks to the inflation outlook included more weakening of the currency and bad weather that curbed food production.

The shilling is down nearly 1 percent against the dollar this year after weakening by close to a quarter in 2015.

