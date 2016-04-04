BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
KAMPALA, April 4 Uganda's central bank lowered its benchmark lending rate to 16 percent on Monday from 17 percent previously, saying real growth had dipped at the start of this year and that consumer demand remains subdued.
Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference the bank forecast that both headline and core inflation would remain in the range of 6.5 percent in the first half of 2016, before declining to the bank's medium term target of 5 percent in first quarter 2017. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema,; Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )