Shell agrees $7.25 bln Canadian oil sands sale
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $7.25 billion to Canadian Natural, the company said on Thursday.
KAMPALA Dec 16 Uganda has shortlisted six firms or consortia to bid to be the lead operator for a planned 60,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery, the Energy and Mineral Development Ministry said on Monday.
Among those selected to bid are a consortium led by Petrofac , one led by Marubeni Corp, another by Global Resources, China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, SK Energy and one by Vitol.
"One of these firms/consortia will be selected during the first half of 2014 to lead the Uganda refinery project," the ministry said in a statement.
* Royal dutch shell: divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 billion
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition