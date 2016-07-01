KAMPALA, July 1 Uganda has begun negotiations
with a consortium led by South Korea's SK Engineering
for the building of a crude oil refinery and ended talks with a
group led by Russia's Rostec Global Resources, the energy
ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development said the
decision was reached to end talks with Rostec Global after it
made additional demands to a deal reached in May, with it said
was due to be signed in June.
"Consequently Government was left with no choice but to halt
negotiations and draw the bid bond. Government is now proceeding
to invite the Alternate Bidder - SK Engineering & Construction
for negotiations," it said in a statement.
