NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ugandan
activist Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera, who has been beaten,
threatened and arrested for her LGBT campaign work, has won
Sweden's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the 'Alternative
Nobel Prize', the award's foundation said on Thursday.
The 35-year-old has successfully used legal avenues to push
for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights in Uganda,
where homosexuality is illegal, as well as staging the east
African nation's first Gay Pride event.
"Nabagesera is one of the most courageous and outspoken
human rights activists in Africa," the Right Livelihood Award
said on its website.
The awards, founded in 1980 and often referred to as
Alternative Nobel Prizes, are presented annually in the Swedish
parliament.
Described as the founding mother of the LGBT movement in
Uganda, the dreadlocked Nabagesera appeared on the cover of Time
magazine in June, wearing a three-piece suit and baseball cap.
"Even if, at home, my work is regarded as immoral and
criminal, at least there are other people out there who
appreciate the efforts," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation
by phone from the Ugandan capital, Kampala.
Harassment of sexual and gender minorities is increasing in
Uganda, driven by politicians, religious leaders and the media,
activists say.
A law passed in 2014 punished gay sex with long prison terms
and imposed a life sentence for "aggravated homosexuality",
which referred to HIV-positive gay people having sex. It was
later overturned on a technicality.
Nabagesera was openly lesbian from a young age. While her
family accepted her, she was harassed at university, which led
her to set up the LGBT advocacy group Freedom and Roam Uganda in
2003. She also opened Kampala's first openly gay bar.
Nabagesera and her colleague David Kato successfully sued
Uganda's Rolling Stone newspaper for invasion of privacy in 2011
after it outed them as gay under the headline 'Hang Them'.
Kato was killed weeks later.
She set up Uganda's first LGBT magazine, Bombastic, in
February, to change attitudes to sexual and gender minorities in
the conservative country.
Hundreds of volunteers distributed it for free across the
country, to the president, parliamentarians, in supermarkets,
churches, anywhere that LGBT people may fear to come out, she
said.
While some people burned the magazine and threatened to cut
off her head, others responded positively.
"(I had) parents calling and saying: 'Thank you. I think my
son could be transgender. I didn't even know that this word
existed'," she said.
Eight months ago she also launched an online radio and
television station, Kuchu Times, which has had 1.3 million
views. Kuchu is slang for LGBT in Swahili.
"Other parts of Africa have really fallen in love with the
idea," she said. "They are sending us their work to share. It's
the only (LGBT) platform we have now on the continent."
Minutes after her award was announced on Thursday,
Nabagesera said people started posting hate speech online.
"People are already telling me I should check out
so-and-so's Facebook pages," she said. "I really don't want to
kill my mood so I'm avoiding checking all the negativity."
Other 2015 award winners include a Pacific island foreign
minister who took legal action against the world's nuclear
powers and an Inuit leader who fights to protect the Arctic in
the face of climate change.
