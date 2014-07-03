UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Fixes garbled first paragraph)
NAIROBI, July 3 The United States warned its citizens in Uganda on Thursday about a "specific threat" of an attack on Entebbe International Airport, which is near the capital Kampala, according to a message on the U.S. Embassy website.
It said information from Uganda's police force indicated the attack could take place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m (1800 GMT and 2000 GMT), adding that citizens planning to travel at that time might consider reviewing their arrangements.
A spokesman for Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority said it had issued an alert on Wednesday, but did not give details. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by John Stonestreet)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders