By Elias Biryabarema
| KAMPALA, March 9
KAMPALA, March 9 The Ugandan shilling was
a touch stronger on Wednesday, helped by tepid demand for
dollars from both corporate firms and commercial banks.
At 0947 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,355/3,365, stronger than Monday's close of 3,365/3,375.
Markets were closed on Tuesday, which was a holiday.
"Players from both the corporate sector and banks are not
showing any interest on the demand side...that's what has pushed
up the shilling," said a trader from a leading commercial bank.
Some traders have said corporate economic activity remains
slow as uncertainty lingers from last month's disputed
presidential election. Long-serving President Yoweri Museveni
was declared the winner, although the opposition has rejected
the results.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)