KAMPALA Oct 23 The Ugandan shilling edged up on Friday as lending rates rose and importer demand for dollars declined.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,605/3,615, firmer than Thursday's close of 3,615/3,625.

"Corporate demand (for dollars) has slumped," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank.

Traders said banks were also selling dollars after the central bank raised rates on Tuesday to combat inflation.

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said in a market note the shilling's outlook pointed "to a stable currency with a mild bullish bias supported by expected improved supply of foreign exchange."

He said the inflows would mainly come from coffee exporters.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema, edting by Larry King)