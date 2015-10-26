By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA, Oct 26 The Ugandan shilling firmed on Monday, helped by subdued appetite for dollars from corporate and interbank buyers, as well as inflows from offshore investors. At 0923 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,565/3,575, slightly stronger than Friday's close of 3,575/3,585. "The strength of the shilling is coming from an absence of (dollar) demand from corporates and banks," said Crane Bank trader Shahzad Kamaluddin. "Offshore investors are also coming in to take of advantage of the high yields on government debt." Demand for dollars by commercial banks tailed off after the Bank of Uganda (BoU), the central bank, raised its main interest rate to 17 percent from 16 percent on Oct. 20. Traders say a general slowdown in consumer spending has also depressed demand for imports, cooling the appetite for dollars. Yields on Uganda's Treasury bills and bonds have been rising this year, underpinned by BoU's monetary policy tightening. BoU has hiked its key rate by 600 basis points so far this year as it seeks to tame inflationary pressures. This week, the central bank is due to sell 170 billion shillings ($47.65 million) worth of T-bills of all tenors. At the last T-bill sale on Oct. 14, rates rose on all tenors, with the benchmark 91-day bill fetching a weighted average yield of 21.1 percent, up from 19.2 percent at the previous sale. GX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,568.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kevin Liffey)