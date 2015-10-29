KAMPALA, Oct 29 The Ugandan shilling weakened for a second day on Thursday, undermined by a increased appetite for dollars from both commercial banks and other corporate clients. At 0821 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,560/3,570, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,550/3,560. A market report from Bank of Africa Uganda said the local currency was being undermined by "a surge in both interbank and corporate demand as market players continued to cite global strength for the greenback". The note said the shilling would likely suffer more depreciation and that a break above 3,575 would prompt traders to shift to a new psychological level of 3,600. Traders have been anticipating a typical end-month dollar demand mostly from manufacturing firms looking to pay for shipments of raw materials to cover production in November. Importers of goods targeting year-end shoppers are also seen driving demand for the U.S. currency higher next month. So far this year, the shilling is 22 percent weaker against the dollar. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)