KAMPALA Oct 30 The Ugandan shilling strengthened on Friday, with commercial banks showing limited appetite for foreign exchange because of the central bank's tight monetary policy stance.

At 1129 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,555/3,565, firmer than Thursday's close of 3,560/3,570.

"The common sentiment is that the tightening trend will continue," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at Barclays Bank. "That will keep funding costs for dollar positions fairly high. It's chilling appetite for the dollar."

Data from the statistics office on Friday showed year-on-year headline inflation rose to 8.8 percent in October, from 7.2 percent in September. The central bank has responded to higher prices by raising rates.

The Bank of Uganda, or central bank, has hiked its benchmark rate by 600 basis points to 17 percent this year.

Bank of Africa said in a note that the market could see "volatility amidst high interest rates for the Uganda shilling," adding that market players were eyeing 3,600 to the dollar.

The shilling has weakened by 22 percent to the dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)