KAMPALA Oct 30 The Ugandan shilling
strengthened on Friday, with commercial banks showing limited
appetite for foreign exchange because of the central bank's
tight monetary policy stance.
At 1129 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,555/3,565, firmer than Thursday's close of 3,560/3,570.
"The common sentiment is that the tightening trend will
continue," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at
Barclays Bank. "That will keep funding costs for dollar
positions fairly high. It's chilling appetite for the dollar."
Data from the statistics office on Friday showed
year-on-year headline inflation rose to 8.8 percent in October,
from 7.2 percent in September. The central bank has responded to
higher prices by raising rates.
The Bank of Uganda, or central bank, has hiked its benchmark
rate by 600 basis points to 17 percent this year.
Bank of Africa said in a note that the market could see
"volatility amidst high interest rates for the Uganda shilling,"
adding that market players were eyeing 3,600 to the dollar.
The shilling has weakened by 22 percent to the dollar so far
this year.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)