KAMPALA Nov 2 The Ugandan shilling rose
on Monday as commercial banks trimmed their hard currency
positions amid concern soaring consumer prices will spur
policymakers to raise interest rates.
At 0951GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,550/3,560, stronger than Friday's close of 3,560/3,570.
"People are worried about the direction of inflation," said
Ahmed Kalule, a trader at Bank of Africa. "Traders are thinking
the direction of inflation will force the central bank to do
another round of tightening."
As a result of those worries, Kalule said, some commercial
banks were exiting their dollar positions, anticipating a rise
in the cost of local currency funds.
Year-on-year inflation surged to 8.8 percent last month from
September's 7.2 percent, spurred by the high costs of food and
energy, according to the statistics office.
High consumer prices, partly caused by a weakening of local
currency this year, has already forced the Bank of Uganda to
raise its benchmark Central Bank Rate by 600 basis points to 17
percent in 2015.
BoU, which has previously said the effects of the shilling's
weakening were yet to feed through completely to prices, is due
to review its monetary policy stance again next month.
So far this year, the shilling is 22 percent weaker against
the dollar.
A trader at one of the leading commercial banks said demand
for dollars from importers was also subdued, with most citing
weak consumer spending, hurt by high lending rates.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Drazen Jorgic,
Larry King)