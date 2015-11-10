KAMPALA Nov 10 The Ugandan shilling
weakened for a second straight day on Tuesday, posting steep
losses after a surge in demand for greenbacks by commercial
banks looking to cover short positions.
At 0929 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,490/3,500, weaker than Monday's close of 3,420/3,430.
"The sharp upward trend (depreciation) is largely due to
short position covering in the interbank market," said Shahzad
Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank.
Traders said some banks had taken short dollar positions to
meet expected demand for shillings but that demand had not
materialised and they were now unwinding those positions.
"There's also a bit of excessive shilling liquidity in the
interbank," Kamaluddin said.
Last week, Bank of Uganda (BoU) mopped a total of 315
billion shillings ($91.04 million) worth of excess liquidity
from the interbank market.
So far this year, the shilling is about 20 percent weaker
against the dollar.
To stem inflationary pressures, BoU has this year hiked the
benchmark Central Bank Rate (CBR) by 600 basis points to 17
percent.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
($1 = 3,460.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Tom Heneghan)