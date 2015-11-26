KAMPALA Nov 26 The Ugandan shilling was firm on Thursday, buoyed by inflows of foreign exchange from exporters and low corporate demand for dollars.

At 0907 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,353/3,363, marginally stronger than Wednesday's close of 3,360/3,370.

"We've been seeing inflows coming in," said Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, adding foreign exchange had come mainly from exporters.

Some traders also reported inflows of dollars from offshore investors taking part in this week's Treasury bill auction, supporting the local currency which is more than 17 percent weaker against the dollar so far this year.

Corporate appetite for the dollar has been weak this week, with economic activity slowing during the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and Pope Francis' visit to Uganda on Friday.

UGX Spot Rate.....

Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....

Calculated Cross Rates..........

Deposits.....................

Deposits & Forwards.............

Uganda Equities Guide.......

Uganda All Share Index........

Shilling background .....

Ugandan Debt Guide............

All Uganda Bonds.............

Uganda T-Bills..............

Uganda Benchmark.............

Central Bank ................

Ugandan Contributor Index....

Uganda Coffee Prices.......

($1 = 3,360.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Editing by Edmund Blair)