By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Dec 14 The Ugandan shilling
extended its losses on Monday, hurt by demand for foreign
exchange from manufacturers and energy firms.
At 1101 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,475/3,485 to the dollar, weaker than Friday's 3,445/3,455
close. The shilling is 20.5 percent weaker so far this year.
"The depreciation pressure is being driven by demand from
manufacturing and energy firms," said Faisal Bukenya, head of
market making at Barclays Bank. Firms wanted dollars to meet
outstanding payment obligations for the year, he added.
Some foreign-owned companies were buying dollars as they
prepared for 2015 dividend payments, traders said.
Confidence in the shilling has also sagged as investors
hedge against the impact of a possible interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve this week. A rate rise could spur investors
to move away from riskier emerging market assets.
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema)