KAMPALA, Dec 30 The Ugandan shilling was
unchanged on Wednesday due to slowing dollar demand from
commercial banks, and it is expected to remain trading below the
key support level of 3,400 this week.
At 0810 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,380/3,390, unchanged from Tuesday's close.
"The strong demand that was being exerted by banks has come
off ... most of them (banks) have probably squared their
positions," said Faisal Bukenya, head of market making at
Barclays Bank Uganda.
Bukenya said the shilling was finding a strong support level
at 3,400 and that the possibility of dollar inflows for a
two-year and 10-year Treasury bond auction later on Wednesday
was likely to keep the shilling trading below that level.
UGX Spot Rate...................
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices.......
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Alison Williams)