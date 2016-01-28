BRIEF-Sharjah Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 139.1 million dirhams versus 131.4 million dirhams year ago
KAMPALA Jan 28 The Ugandan shilling weakened a notch on Thursday, undermined by demand for hard currency from firms in the manufacturing sector.
At 1037 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,475/3,485, weaker than Wednesday's close of 3,470/3,480.
"The market has been receiving some month-end demand from the manufacturing sector," said Ali Abbas, trader at Crane Bank.
Abbas said also a central bank injection of liquidity into the market worth 315 billion shillings ($90.78 million) on Wednesday was fuelling a covering of short positions in the interbank and adding extra pressure on the local currency.
($1 = 3,470.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)
* Signs head of terms with Mubadala Development to establish joint real estate development co in Abu Dhabi Source:(http://bit.ly/2nRgAXy) Further company coverage: