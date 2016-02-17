BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
KAMPALA, Feb 17 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Wednesday, as traders sought to cover their dollar positions ahead of an election that has spurred political uncertainty. At 1155 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,430/3,440, weaker than Monday's close of 3,410/3,420. Markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. "There are jitters in the market about what might happen after the election so some banks were covering short positions," said David Bagambe, trader at Diamond Trust Bank Uganda. Ugandans are due to go to the polls on Thursday to pick their next president. Incumbent Yoweri Museveni, in power for 30 years, is widely expected to trounce his rivals. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa)
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.