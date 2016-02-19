BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
KAMPALA, Feb 19 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday on the back of subdued economic activity as a lot of businesses in the capital remained closed amid fears of post-election chaos. At 1041 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,420/3,430, unchanged from Wednesday's close. The markets were closed on Thursday as the country held a presidential election in which president Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 30-year grip on power. "Most businesses are still closed because of the uncertainty surrounding the election so demand is virtually dead both from banks and our corporate clients," said a trader from a leading commercial bank. UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management