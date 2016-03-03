BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
KAMPALA, March 3 The Ugandan shilling was unchanged for a third straight day on Thursday, and strong offshore appetite for Uganda's high yielding debt was expected to keep the shilling on a firm footing.
At 0901 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,335/3,345.
Benon Okwenje, trader at Stanbic Bank, said the yields on Ugandan debt of around 18 percent, coupled with low inflation and a stable currency, was drawing strong offshore appetite for Ugandan debt and would keep the shilling supported.
"There's a lot of investor appetite... people are coming in because there's real value," Okwenje said, referring to Uganda's debt market. This week the central bank sold 185 billion shillings ($55.31 million) worth of Treasury bills in a heavily oversubscribed auction.
UGX Spot Rate.....
Ugandan Shilling Money Guide....
Calculated Cross Rates..........
Deposits.....................
Deposits & Forwards.............
Uganda Equities Guide.......
Uganda All Share Index........
Shilling background .....
Ugandan Debt Guide............
All Uganda Bonds.............
Uganda T-Bills..............
Uganda Benchmark.............
Central Bank ................
Ugandan Contributor Index....
Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,345.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: