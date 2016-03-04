KAMPALA, March 4 The Ugandan shilling weakened on Friday, undermined by an excess of local currency liquidity.

At 0918 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,380/3,390, weaker than Thursday's close of 3,360/3,370.

Shahzad Kamaluddin, trader at Crane Bank said the market was awash in local currency liquidity and that commercial banks were taking advantage of cheap funds "to build dollar positions in anticipation of demand by corporates."

Stephen Kaboyo of Alpha Capital Partners said the shilling would gain some support from improved offshore investor flows on the back of "a return of risk appetite for frontier markets assets." UGX Spot Rate.....

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Edith Honan)