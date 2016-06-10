BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
KAMPALA, June 10 The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday, helped by a mop up of excess local currency liquidity worth 80 billion shillings ($23.97 million) by the central bank and tepid appetite for dollars from importers.
At market close at 0100 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,340/3,350, unchanged from Wednesday's close. Markets were closed on Thursday as it was a national holiday in Uganda.
Uganda Coffee Prices....... ($1 = 3,337.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.