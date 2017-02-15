KAMPALA, Feb 15 The Ugandan shilling remained unchanged on Wednesday as players said pressure on the local currency from central bank cutting its lending rate was likely to be modest and not immediate. At 1223 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,580/3,590, the same as Tuesday's close. Bank of Uganda cut its key rate on Wednesday by 50 basis points to 11.5 percent. UGX Spot Rate..... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices....... (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clement Uwiringiyimana)