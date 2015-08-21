KAMPALA Aug 21 Uganda's Stanbic bank reported flat half-year pretax profits compared to the same period last year and projected a tough second half due to a weaker local currency.

Stanbic, the nation's largest bank by assets and a unit of South Africa's Standard Bank, earned 91.9 billion shillings ($26 million) in profit before tax versus 90.5 billion shillings last year, the lender said in a statement.

Earnings from its investment in government debt and income from foreign exchange sales led to the increase, the bank said.

Yields on Ugandan Treasury bills and bonds have been soaring in recent months on the back of the central bank's monetary policy tightening stance.

At this week's auction the weighted average yield on the benchmark 91-day bills climbed to 16.578 percent from 15.789 percent fetched at the last sale on Aug 5.

Interest income for the period rose to 144 billion shillings from 135 billions in the first six months of 2014, it said.

Uganda's fiscal and current account deficits would "keep the bias towards a weaker shilling for the rest of 2015 and into 2016," the lender said.

"Political uncertainty ahead of the 2016 elections will exacerbate the near-term downward pressure on the shilling."

The shilling is down 23 percent against the dollar so far this year, undermined by strong dollar demand from corporate firms and uncertainty ahead of next year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Uganda's current account deficit was 8.5 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2014/15 (July-June) and is expected to climb to 10.3 percent in 2015/16, according to the central bank.

Fears of a surge in public spending ahead elections and possible capital flight have been rattling investors who have been betting against the local currency, fuelling its depreciation pressure.

($1 = 3,590.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)