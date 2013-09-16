* Teachers among lowest paid public workers in Uganda
* Analysts say extravagance, cost of patronage strain
finances
* Western donors cut aid to Uganda over corruption
By Elias Biryabarema
KAMPALA, Sep 16 Ugandan school teachers went on
strike on Monday after their demands for a 20 percent pay
increase were rejected, underlining the strains the government
faces after Western donors cut off direct budget support last
year.
The government has long promised to raise teachers'
salaries, among the lowest in the east African country's state
sector, but has struggled to meet spending commitments since the
donors cut aid over corruption allegations.
In July, it emerged that tens of thousands of public workers
including teachers and police officers had not received their
pay for months.
James Tweheyo, secretary general of Uganda National Teachers
Union (UNATU), said the union's 159,000 members would not teach
from Monday, when schools re-open for their final term this
year, until their demands are met.
Uganda's 160,000 teachers are among the worst paid public
workers in the east African country. Primary school teachers
earn an average 250,000 shillings ($97.16) a month and their
secondary school counterparts take home 450,000 shillings.
"We are not going to class from today and that's the
position of all teachers across the country," he told Reuters.
"We know in the villages some might be intimidated by local
officials but even if they are forced into classes, they won't
teach."
In the past, the government has been accused of using its
security personnel to intimidate striking teachers into resuming
work. The government denies the allegations.
Analysts say it is not only the aid cuts that have hurt
Uganda's spending plans. Embezzlement, the extravagance of
government officials, and the rising cost of political patronage
have exacerbated the budgetary strain, they said.
President Yoweri Museveni, who has faced sometimes violent
protests against his rule, is accused by critics of failing to
punish officials who steal public funds and presiding over a
bloated bureaucracy which eats public funds.
"There are consultations going on right now at the
ministerial level ... but it's not possible to meet that demand
now," said Ofwono Opondo, a government spokesman.
"UNATU is not the teachers' employer. The government is and
we have told them if the push comes to a shove the government
will prevail."