KAMPALA Aug 24 MTN Uganda, a unit of Africa's
biggest mobile operator MTN , will be hit by surging
inflation and increased competition in the sector, hurting the
unit's 2011 growth targets, the company's group chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Parent MTN's first-half profits have already been hit by
currency swings and slower growth in some of its major markets.
"Some of the real challenges include price erosion by
competition ... and the fact that inflation at about 18 percent
to a certain extent negatively impacted us as far as growth is
concerned," CEO Sifiso Dabengwa told a news conference in the
Ugandan capital Kampala.
MTN Uganda saw its subscriber base expand to 7.5 million by
the end of June from 6.5 million at the end of last year and
expects to add another 1 million customers in the second half of
2011.
Other major telecommunications firms in Uganda include
Warid, Airtel, Uganda Telecom and Orange, leading MTN Uganda
last year to say the telecom industry needed only about three
operators for the sector to grow, become more efficient and for
businesses to be sustainable.
MTN Uganda Chief Executive Themba Khumalo said the company's
average revenue per user (ARPU), a key industry measure of
performance, had declined to about $4 in the first half of 2011
from $6 about a year ago.
Soaring double-digit inflation, plaguing much of the east
African region, is also hurting MTN Uganda. Inflation in the
third-largest economy in the region leapt to an 18-year high in
July. The country was rocked by violent protests earlier this
year over high food and fuel prices and a weak currency.
Dabengwa also said MTN Uganda was evaluating the viability
of listing on the Ugandan stock exchange, but first needed to
assess the bourse's liquidity levels.
"Listing is always an option for any business, it's
something that you have to analyse carefully," Dabengwa said.
"We have to look at the depth of the market, how efficient
the market is, does it have the capacity to take up these
shares, is it liquid, can people trade on an ongoing basis and
be comfortable that the market truly reflects the underlying
value of those shares?"
(Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Holmes)