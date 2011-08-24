KAMPALA Aug 24 MTN Uganda, a unit of Africa's biggest mobile operator MTN , will be hit by surging inflation and increased competition in the sector, hurting the unit's 2011 growth targets, the company's group chief executive said on Wednesday.

Parent MTN's first-half profits have already been hit by currency swings and slower growth in some of its major markets.

"Some of the real challenges include price erosion by competition ... and the fact that inflation at about 18 percent to a certain extent negatively impacted us as far as growth is concerned," CEO Sifiso Dabengwa told a news conference in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

MTN Uganda saw its subscriber base expand to 7.5 million by the end of June from 6.5 million at the end of last year and expects to add another 1 million customers in the second half of 2011.

Other major telecommunications firms in Uganda include Warid, Airtel, Uganda Telecom and Orange, leading MTN Uganda last year to say the telecom industry needed only about three operators for the sector to grow, become more efficient and for businesses to be sustainable.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Themba Khumalo said the company's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key industry measure of performance, had declined to about $4 in the first half of 2011 from $6 about a year ago.

Soaring double-digit inflation, plaguing much of the east African region, is also hurting MTN Uganda. Inflation in the third-largest economy in the region leapt to an 18-year high in July. The country was rocked by violent protests earlier this year over high food and fuel prices and a weak currency.

Dabengwa also said MTN Uganda was evaluating the viability of listing on the Ugandan stock exchange, but first needed to assess the bourse's liquidity levels.

"Listing is always an option for any business, it's something that you have to analyse carefully," Dabengwa said.

"We have to look at the depth of the market, how efficient the market is, does it have the capacity to take up these shares, is it liquid, can people trade on an ongoing basis and be comfortable that the market truly reflects the underlying value of those shares?" (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Holmes)