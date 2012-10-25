DUBAI Oct 25 A crackdown in Uganda on
counterfeit mobile phones because of safety issues will not slow
subscriber growth in the country, where mobile phone use jumped
to 60 percent this year.
Ruhakana Rugunda, Uganda's Minister of Information and
Communications Technology, said the clampdown, which will see
fake handsets cut off from mobile networks from July 2013, was
needed to protect users.
"We have no problems about cleaning our system so we can
build our communications system on solid foundations," Rugunda
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
About 30 percent of the East African country's estimated 17
million mobile phones are counterfeits, according to study cited
by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).
Unlike phones from recognised manufacturers, counterfeit
phones are not tested to meet safety standards and so could
expose users to dangerous levels of radio frequencies as well as
battery leaks.
Call quality may also suffer because the handsets are not
configured correctly.
These fears prompted a region-wide crackdown, the UCC said,
with similar initiatives in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania.
Uganda subscribers must register their sim card with the
regulator by March 1 next year, which will then pair these with
the phones they are used in. Counterfeit phones will be
disconnected between July and December 2013.
"Fake phones already in use and/or in the country may not be
affected," said USS spokesman Isaac Kalembe. "We'll wait until
they die a natural death - a fake phone has a lifespan of about
three months."
Counterfeit handsets are cheaper, which is the main
attraction for low income users, but Ruganda dismissed fears the
clampdown could slow subscriber take-up.
"I don't think it will significantly affect growth because
growth is driven by demand to have services. We have about 60
percent (mobile penetration) now," said Rugunda.
"This is bound to increase because there's still a big group
in the countryside that has not been connected yet. That's an
important constituency that all telecommunication companies are
struggling to reach."
About 48 percent of the population had mobile phones in
2011, placing Uganda 166th out of 216 countries globally,
according to the International Telecommunication Union, with
mobile phone penetration rising about 10 percentage points a
year since 2009.
COSTLY BUSINESS
But high operating costs in Africa, where many towers are
run by generators, are difficult to access and require on-site
security, have slowed network build-out to rural areas in which
about 90 percent of Uganda's 35 million people live.
MTN Uganda, a unit of South Africa's, is the market
leader with an estimated 53 percent share of mobile subscribers.
It covers three-quarters of the population while rival operators
cover even less.
MTN will spend $70 million this year to expand its network,
said Mazen Mroue, MTN Uganda's chief executive. The company also
has a joint venture with American Tower Corp which plans
to build tower sites in the country.
Rival operator, India's Bharti Airtel, covers
about two-thirds of Uganda's population and nearly 30 percent of
its sites are on shared infrastructure, a spokesman said. It
declined to say how many subscribers it has in Uganda.
The country's other mobile operators include Abu Dhabi-owned
Warid Telecom and France Telecom's Orange Uganda.