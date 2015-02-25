KAMPALA, Feb 25 Yields on Uganda's new two-year and re-opened 15-year Treasury bonds rose at Wednesday's auction in which a total of 180 billion shillings ($62.61 million) worth of debt was on offer. The weighted average yield on the 2-year bond rose to 16.684 percent from 16.175 percent at their last sale on Jan. 28. The 15-year bond rates rose to 17.407 percent from 15.946 percent when the notes were last sold on December 3. The rise on the two tenors mirrors a recent trend which analysts say is driven by investor worries about a possible surge in government spending ahead of a general election due early next year. Following are the results of the auction: TWO-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND COUPON RATE: 16.750 percent TENDERED BIDS: 127.59 billion shillings OFFERED 80.00 billion shillings ACCEPTED BIDS: 80.00 billion shillings YIELD TO MATURITY: 16.684 percent BID TO COVER RATIO: 1.595 percent REDEMPTION DATE: February 23, 2017. FIFTEEN-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND COUPON RATE 14.250 Percent OFFERED 100.00 billion shillings TENDERED BIDS: 248.28 billion shillings ACCEPTED BIDS 110.00 billion shillings YIELD TO MATURITY: 17.407 percent BID TO COVER RATIO 2.483 REDEMPTION DATE August 23, 2029. ($1 = 2,875.0000 Ugandan shillings) (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)