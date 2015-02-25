KAMPALA, Feb 25 Yields on Uganda's new two-year
and re-opened 15-year Treasury bonds rose at Wednesday's auction
in which a total of 180 billion shillings ($62.61 million) worth
of debt was on offer.
The weighted average yield on the 2-year bond rose to 16.684
percent from 16.175 percent at their last sale on Jan. 28.
The 15-year bond rates rose to 17.407 percent from 15.946
percent when the notes were last sold on December 3.
The rise on the two tenors mirrors a recent trend which
analysts say is driven by investor worries about a possible
surge in government spending ahead of a general election due
early next year.
Following are the results of the auction:
TWO-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND
COUPON RATE: 16.750 percent
TENDERED BIDS: 127.59 billion shillings
OFFERED 80.00 billion shillings
ACCEPTED BIDS: 80.00 billion shillings
YIELD TO MATURITY: 16.684 percent
BID TO COVER RATIO: 1.595 percent
REDEMPTION DATE: February 23, 2017.
FIFTEEN-YEAR, FIXED COUPON BOND
COUPON RATE 14.250 Percent
OFFERED 100.00 billion shillings
TENDERED BIDS: 248.28 billion shillings
ACCEPTED BIDS 110.00 billion shillings
YIELD TO MATURITY: 17.407 percent
BID TO COVER RATIO 2.483
REDEMPTION DATE August 23, 2029.
($1 = 2,875.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by James Macharia)